Second Republic delivers: Tuli-Manyange Dam profile

It is envisaged that construction of new water bodies will help support the switch from rain fed agriculture and help food-insecure communities through provision of water for both

The Herald

River:  Tuli

Province: Matabeleland South

District:  Gwanda 

Type of dam: Cylindrical Arch Concrete Dam

Volume of concrete: 61 000 m3

Spillway: Simple overflow ogee

Catchment area: 5 770 km2

Full supply capacity: 33 million cubic metres

Contract Value: US$87 298 435.17

Year Mooted: 1995

Year construction started: 2006

Year Construction stopped: 2006

Year Construction resumed: 2021

Expected Date of completion: December 2023

Overall progress: 35 percent

Contractor: China International Water and Electric Corporation

Implementing Agency: Zimbabwe National Water Authority

Progress to date

Coffer dam now complete and providing water to the construction site and surrounding communities.

Saddle Dam 1 is 80 percent complete

Concrete batching plant is now fully installed

Main dam foundations excavations now 70 percent complete

Benefits

Irrigation: to support 1 200 hectares, boosting food security in Matabeleland South. Areas to benefit include Vela, Guyu Business Centre, Ntalale Business Centre, Chelesa Business Centre, Sizhubane Barracks, Manana Mission and Business Centre, Sebasa and Mankonkoni irrigation schemes 

Water supply to communities that are presently facing water challenges 

Livestock from nearby communities to get water

