Second Republic delivering: Lake Gwayi-Shangani Profile

Year project was first proposed: 1912

Year construction started: Concrete placing in the foundation was done in October 2017

Contractor: China International Water and Electric Corp (Pvt) Limited

Gross capacity of lake: 650 million cubic metres

Size compared to other dams: Becomes the third largest inland dam after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi of Masvingo

Employment created: Over 600 workers so far

Progress on lake wall: 39 metres of wall covered as of yesterday

Total lake height: 72 metres

Dam wall crest length: 361 metres

Bottom width: 24 metres but it narrows as it goes up

Expected completion date: Targeting to reach full supply level by August 2023

Catchment area: 38 000 square metres extending up to Gweru

Benefits:

  • It will provide 220 mega litres of water per day to Bulawayo for the next 80 years
  • It will generate 10MW hydro electricity
  • Many irrigation projects to be set up – 10 400 hectares of land earmarked for irrigation in Hwange, Lupane and Binga districts
  • Hwange to get 240 hectares, Binga 2 000 hectares and Lupane to be the biggest beneficiary with 7 000 hectares
  • Tourism opportunities such as boat cruising expected
  • Community benefits include employment at construction site, irrigation agriculture, boost to local businesses
  • There are plans to set up fishery projects
  • Lake Gwayi Shangani will boost rural industrialisation drive on back of agricultural projects
  • There will be clean water for communities in line with the National Development Strategy 1
  • Livestock in surrounding areas, and along the pipeline will get water
  • Electricity will be used to power local institutions such as business centres, clinics, schools
  • Large parts of Matabeleland region will have irrigation projects along the 252km pipeline from Gwayi to Bulawayo, turning region into a green belt
  • Wild animals will also get drinking water
  • Water from other dams that are supplying Bulawayo will be channelled towards more irrigation projects in the provinces. – Compiled by Africa Moyo.

