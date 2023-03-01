Second Republic delivering: Lake Gwayi-Shangani Profile

Contractors are targeting to finish the Gwayi-Shangani project by August 2023

Year project was first proposed: 1912

Year construction started: Concrete placing in the foundation was done in October 2017

Contractor: China International Water and Electric Corp (Pvt) Limited

Gross capacity of lake: 650 million cubic metres

Size compared to other dams: Becomes the third largest inland dam after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi of Masvingo

Employment created: Over 600 workers so far

Progress on lake wall: 39 metres of wall covered as of yesterday

Total lake height: 72 metres

Dam wall crest length: 361 metres

Bottom width: 24 metres but it narrows as it goes up

Expected completion date: Targeting to reach full supply level by August 2023

Catchment area: 38 000 square metres extending up to Gweru

Benefits: