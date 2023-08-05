Second Republic changes face of Mashonaland East

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

AS the Zanu PF juggernaut this week rolls to Mashonaland East for a provincial star rally, achievements of the Second Republic are writ large in the region where dams, roads, and other infrastructure have been constructed.

The Zanu PF-led Government commenced new projects while completing all stalled projects dating as far back as early 2000.

According to a compendium, 861 projects were embarked on by the Second Republic from January 2018 to December 2022, of which 604 had been completed as of December last year.

“Completion of Wedza, Goromonzi, Mutoko, and Murehwa District Registry offices, renovation of Nyamapanda Border Post, construction of district education offices of BSPZ complex, Marondera, and Mutawatawa flats.

“Construction of a female hostel at Kushinga- Phikelela Technical College, construction of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Administration Centre, construction of teachers’ houses at 8 schools, construction of Girls’ Hostels at St Anne’s Goto High School.”

In terms of water and sanitation, four dams were constructed, of those Muchekeranwa, Marovanyati, and Chivhu dams have since been commissioned while Kunzvi Dam is still under construction. A total of 112 boreholes are being drilled.

This comes as the Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind, with the installation of piped water schemes at Chitida, Makarichi, Chikupo Primary School, Katiyo, and sewer reticulation at Kotwa Growth Point taking place in the region.

According to the provincial compendium, in terms of road infrastructure, 3 975km were covered under road construction, dualisation, rehabilitation, grading, tarring, and gravelling.

“This includes dualisation of Harare-Beitbridge in Chikomba District, Harare-Mutare in Marondera-Macheke stretch, and Melfort-Goromonzi-Broomely.

“Road construction of Murehwa-Macheke, Beatrice-Mubaira, Wedza-Sadza, Nhekairo- Chigondo, Monte Cassino, Madacheche, Tollgate to Bromley. 311 bridges and culverts were constructed including Rwenya and Nyakasoro bridges,” reads the document in part.

As for food security, under Presidential schemes, there were notable achievements in bridging the digital gap between the urban poor and the rich which were attained with 377 households benefiting under the Presidential Small Holder Silage Input Scheme.

“98 269 chicks were distributed under the Presidential Pass-on Scheme and 286 292 households benefited under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme.”

As the Government continues to embark on projects that contribute to improved health and the well-being of the citizenry it constructed and renovated health centres to ensure citizens receive appropriate healthcare close to their homes.

Eight clinics were constructed in the province, with renovations at seven hospitals, the construction of a mothers waiting shelter at Rusike, the establishment of isolation centres at three hospitals, opening of specialised accident and emergency nursing school at Chivhu General Hospital.

Other facilities that took shape under the Second Republic include the construction of PMD storerooms at seven district health centres, the construction of four rural health centres, construction of clinic wings at Chinyika, Masala, Rochester, and Pote.

The Government, which is prioritising infrastructural development, established two vocational training centres with a 10 000m2 area rehabilitated at Tabudirira VTC for goat rearing.

The Government has also thrived to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban communities in Mashonaland East Province through the provision of ICT systems and gadgets, fulfilling the President’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Fourteen Community Information Centres/Community Village Information Centres established, 73 labs ICT school laboratories established, 130 schools connected to the internet, 10 PFMS Kiosks established, three schools digitised and 11 Shared Base Stations installed”.

In the education fraternity, under National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Government focused on building, expanding, and rehabilitating educational facilities to increase access to Early Childhood Development (ECD) and reduce congestion in classrooms.

The Second Republic is also credited for the establishment of science laboratories and adequately resourcing schools for modern technology under its Education 5.0 model.

“Seventy classroom blocks were constructed, 19 new schools were constructed while Marowe Primary, Chipfunde Primary and Secondary, Rukariro Primary and Secondary were electrified.

“Computer systems were installed at Borera Primary and Mugabe Primary and Secondary schools, construction of sanitation infrastructure at 6 schools, construction of a library at Chindenga Secondary School.”

Other developments include the rehabilitation of storm-damaged classroom blocks at Masikana Primary and Wenimbe Primary schools, the roofing of classroom blocks at Mushangwe and Dzandura Primary Schools.

In the energy sector, the Government opened up space for Independent power producers to complement efforts to boost energy supplies including the establishment of a 20MW Harava Solar-powered plant in Seke will enhance access to reliable and affordable sources of energy.

Other initiatives include the Ruwa Liquid Petroleum Gas Storage Depot establishment set to improve gas storage capacity.

According to the Mashonaland East compendium, in the manufacturing sector, the Government provided an enabling environment for the industry for expansion and resuscitation.

“The resuscitation of Hunyani/Nampac Egg Tray Making Plant will increase the production capacity and increase employment creation within the province.

“Establishment of Beta Bricks Pvt Ltd Clay Brick Plant has increased clay brick production from 100 million to 250 million for Mt Hampden and Melfort plants,” reads the document.

As the Government brings services to the people it also decentralised issuance of passport services to districts.

“E-passport offices were established at Marondera and Murewa to enhance accessibility to passport services and national identification documents,” reads the compendium.

In the Justice sector, an open prison for females was established in Marondera.

While in terms of Environment and Tourism, the Second Republic also scored with biogas being constructed at Chief Nechombo’s homestead to fight deforestation, Nyamahara wetland was rehabilitated, and the Mavhurazi gully reclamation project was completed.

Other achievements include, Duct Africa Waste Plastic Recycling Project was completed and processing an average of five tonnes of plastic waste per week and the construction of Hilton lodge and Suskwe Lodge and Leisure Centre was completed.

As of Rural Development and Industrialisation the Second Republic introduced a Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Philosophy to address shortcomings and deficiencies in the architecture of the Zimbabwean Higher and Tertiary Education.

Zanu-PF candidate for Mashonaland East provincial council Cde Wellington Peyama said development initiated by the Second Republic, which is transforming lives, was for all to see.

“Seke-Dema Growth Point had no water, but everyone is now drinking tap water. Harare-Beitbridge Highway which cuts across the province also brought life to locals through the creation of jobs during the construction phase,” he said.