Second Republic accelerates project completion to push forward development

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

With continuous pressure to push forward development, Cabinet yesterday assessed progress by day 50 of the 1st 100-Day Cycle of this year which included the completion of the factory for the modern bio-diesel production plant in Mutoko and the 90 percent completion of the roads materials production plant in Zvishavane.

The priority development work presented to Cabinet was anchored on fostering the country’s beneficiation capacity as well as maximising earnings from the country’s manufacturing sector and ending imports of products that can be manufactured locally.

Zimbabwe is thus forging ahead with plans to make sure that the productive sector plays its expected midwifery role towards the attainment of an empowered upper-middle income economy as well as sustaining the envisioned rapid economic growth as set out by President Mnangagwa

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa detailed some of the progress seen this year.

“The establishment of the roads materials production plant in Zvishavane, Midlands, is at 90 percent of completion, with the factory shell completed and the production line equipment having already been procured.

“Production of roads materials will lengthen the lifespan of roads and reduce the cost of road construction and maintenance in the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Government has spent lot of money in the rehabilitation of roads which were suffering from neglect, especially the municipal roads, and a major cost was the need to import raw materials for the construction and maintenance of tarred roads.

Now through the innovation hubs Government wants to produce most of the materials that are required in the country.

“The plant factory building of the modern bio-diesel production plant in Mutoko, Mashonaland East is complete, and now awaits the delivery of the production plant equipment,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The project will benefit the communities through employment creation and revolutionalise rural livelihoods through industrialisation.

“The construction of the Gwanda State University mining laboratory and innovation complex in Matabeleland South has reached 85 percent of completion. The project will improve the country’s capabilities in exploration and mineral beneficiation.

“The construction of the National University of Science and Technology tech-innovation centre has reached 85 percent of completion. The centre will be the icon of innovation in Zimbabwe’s industrialisation programme.

“The construction of Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East is at 98.2 percent of completion, while the development of 120 hectares of irrigable land is 90 percent complete. The construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam has reached 70.2 percent of completion.

“In view of the importance of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in ending the water supply challenges facing Bulawayo Metropolitan as well as Matabeleland North and South provinces, Cabinet has directed that more resources be availed in order to expedite completion of construction works.

“The construction of 24 community information centres has reached 90 percent of completion; 517 schools were connected to the internet under the schools internet connectivity programme; 250 e-learning platforms were deployed to schools under the e-learning platforms for schools in all provinces.

“The establishment of the Migrant Resource Centre in Bulawayo is in progress, with refurbishment of the building having been completed.

“The Schools registration exercise is progressing well, with 27 more schools registered nationwide. The exercise will be completed within the current 100-Day Cycle, and is targeting early childhood development, primary and secondary schools across all provinces.

“The project on promoting environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management aims at constructing 16 units with 96 beds at the Mountain Lake Resort at Juliasdale in Nyanga District of Manicaland is set for commissioning in July 2023.

“The construction of a community meeting shed by ZimParks has been completed for Mbire District in Mashonaland Central, while resource mobilisation is underway for similar projects for Tsholotsho, Hwange and Binga districts of Matabeleland North, Beitbridge in Matabeleland South and Kariba District in Mashonaland West.

“In Harare Metropolitan, construction of the Dzivarasekwa Flats blocks 7, 8 and 9 has reached roof level, reflecting 70 percent of completion, while block 10 has reached 95 percent of completion.

“In Lupane District of Matabeleland North, the project on the regularisation of Garikai-Hlalani Kuhle settlements has opened up 45 percent of the road network, while the water reticulation system has been completed and trench excavations for sewer reticulation have reached 60 percent of completion,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.