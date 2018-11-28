Second Republic: 9th meeting decisions matrix:

ITEM

Progress on the Public Enterprises Reform Programme

Cabinet Decision

Cabinet considered a progress report by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development focusing on the reform of the 43 public enterprises earmarked for restructuring, partial privatisation, departmentalisation and performance review.

Cabinet noted with satisfaction the considerable progress already registered, with the various entities now at different stages of their reformation. Cabinet resolved to consider in greater detail, submissions on two public enterprises at each meeting with effect from next week.

More specifically, at its next meeting, Cabinet will consider detailed submissions on the resuscitation of Zisco and the partial privatisation of Chemplex Corporation.

2.100 Day Priority Projects Approved by Cabinet for Immediate Implementation

Cabinet Decision

Cabinet approved the following priority projects from ministries for implementation under the 100-Day Programme: –

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Accelerated National Solid Waste Management Project;

Strengthening small-scale miners capacity to comply with environmental regulations;

Enhancing Community Participation in Tourism, Wildlife and Fisheries projects;

Accelerated reforestation through having 100 000 improved (grafted) fruit tree seedlings produced and 3,8 million trees planted;

Increased digital marketing of the country as an attractive tourist destination.

Primary and Secondary Education

Provision of science teaching and learning materials to primary schools;

Related Stories: 43 State firms set for overhaul

Construction of Mariga Primary School and five new schools to 100 percent completion;

Construction of additional learning facilities in schools;

Learner and curriculum support through partnerships;

Upgrading and registration of 10 satellite schools in Mashonaland West (Kariba-Siakobvu District) and Midlands.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Finalisation of the Decent Work Country programme (Policy);

Review and integration of BEAM Social Cash Transfer, Health Assistance, Public Assistance and Food Mitigation Programmes within a single

Management Information System;

Finalisation of the NSSA Investment Policy Statement;

Finalisation of the National Disability Policy.

As usual Cabinet will call for updates or progress from ministries for the above stated projects.

3.Report on Progress made Towards the Operationalisation of the Batoka Hydro-electric Power Project

Cabinet received a report from the Minister of Energy and Power Development on progress made towards the operationalisation of the Batoka Hydro-electric Power Project.

More specifically, Cabinet was advised that following a recent visit by delegations from China Power and General Electric, contractors on the project, preliminary works on the project were now due to start in January 2019.