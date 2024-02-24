  • Today Sat, 24 Feb 2024

Search underway in Victoria Falls for missing elderly tourist

Search underway in Victoria Falls for missing elderly tourist

A search operation involving the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is underway in Victoria Falls after a 67-year-old Australian tourist has gone missing at the tourist resort.

Zimparks’ Director of Communications, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the incident saying that a team of search personnel, including drone operators, sniffer dogs, and trackers, are actively searching for the missing individual.

“We can confirm that a 67-year-old Australian tourist has gone missing within the Victoria Falls area.

“Search efforts are currently underway, involving our Zimparks reaction team and members of the ZRP. We are utilizing all available resources, including drones, sniffer dogs, and experienced trackers, to locate the missing tourist as quickly as possible,” said Mr Farawo.

You Might Also Like

/
  • 40 roads lined up for massive constructi... National

    40 roads lined up for massive constructi...

    Freeman Razemba in Geneva, Switzerland At least 40 greater roads in and around the city have been lined up for massive construction and maintenance ahead of the 2024 SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare in August. This development comes after a SADC Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary Corporate Affairs Dr […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey