Search underway in Victoria Falls for missing elderly tourist

A search operation involving the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is underway in Victoria Falls after a 67-year-old Australian tourist has gone missing at the tourist resort.

Zimparks’ Director of Communications, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the incident saying that a team of search personnel, including drone operators, sniffer dogs, and trackers, are actively searching for the missing individual.

“We can confirm that a 67-year-old Australian tourist has gone missing within the Victoria Falls area.

“Search efforts are currently underway, involving our Zimparks reaction team and members of the ZRP. We are utilizing all available resources, including drones, sniffer dogs, and experienced trackers, to locate the missing tourist as quickly as possible,” said Mr Farawo.