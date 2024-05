Sean Kingston, mother arrested after singer’s Florida mansion raided

FORT LAUDERDALE – Authorities in Southern California Thursday arrested singer Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, on numerous fraud and theft charges on a warrant out of Florida. His arrest followed a raid at his South Florida home earlier in the day that also saw the arrest of his mother.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office reports that Kingston was taken into custody in Fort Irwin, California, and will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, which is located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Earlier Thursday, Kingston’s mother was arrested on fraud charges at the artist’s Southwest Ranches home, a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami.

CBS News Miami’s Chopper 4 spotted several officers at the home as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office mobile command center, a vehicle used to coordinate police operations.

According to court filings from February 2024, the Jamaican-American musical artist lives at that property. A county records search found that the home is owned by a limited liability company.

Following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, BSO’s Dania Beach District deputies along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at the home.

As a result, Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Kngston, who was renting the mansion, is accused of not completing payments to VER VER Entertainment on a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television. According to the complaint, Kingston persuaded the company to accept a lower down payment and credit towards the purchase by saying he would produce promotional videos for the company with Justin Bieber.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Kingston and his lawyers for further comment. They have not responded by the time of the publication of this article. -nbs