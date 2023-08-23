Seamless voting process in Masvingo-ZEC

Emmanuel Kafe in MASVINGO

Masvingo Province has become one of the three provinces across the country registering a seamless voting process since 7 am today.

Provincial Deputy Elections Officer Mr Maxwell Ncube said elections in Masvingo’s 7 districts are going on well despite network challenges in some areas.

He said no cases of violence have been recorded so far to the Provincial Command Centre.

“All polling stations in the province opened at exactly 7am. The process has been peaceful. We have not heard of any violence or challenges from the districts so far,” he said.

Mr Ncube also said they will soon be done with the latest update of people who have so far cast their votes across the province.

However, there are minor cases of skirmishes that have been reported in Gutu West but police said they are now following up on the incident.

Masvingo provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they are yet to receive the report.

“I am calling the concerned district right away to find out what exactly happened. The issue has not been brought to our attention as yet,” said Insp Dhewa.

In Masvingo Urban, most of the polling stations in the central business district are now deserted.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Masvingo is one of the provinces that had all its polling stations open at 7am exactly.