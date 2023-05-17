Sculpting not a calling, but inspiration: Benhura

Arts Reporter

Renowned award winning sculptor Dominic Benhura has said visual art is more of an inspiration than a calling for him.

Benhura, who last showcased in Indianapolis, United States, told The Herald Arts that for upcoming and established sculptors to succeed in their line of business, they should first consider passion and inspiration.

“I would say that the sculpture sector locally is growing,” he said. “Those who are talented and passionate about art will continue evolving and growing the sector, thereby inspiring youngsters too.

“I think we have old and new artists who are coming up with new ideas, though unfortunately some are thriving on piracy.”

Benhura said with inspiration, one could go places.

“Some sculptors cry [about] lack of support and exposure, but what one needs to do is be creative and find ways. I think galleries and art dealers are always scouting for interesting work to showcase,” he said.

“So if one has quality work, there is a need to approach galleries for exhibitions, since the media will also cover the work for exposure.” Benhura said he was in the process of recruiting artists to mentor.

“I had stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic period, but for now I have one who recently graduated from the National Gallery’s Visual Art School,” he said.

“But I am planning to identify more young girls and boys on a bigger scale next year. If possible working with schools who have shown interest and doing art subjects, that is my goal.”

Benhura said he was preparing for his next exhibition in the US.

“Next month, I will be in Charleston, the US, for an exhibition and I am busy planning what to offer,” he said.

He said the last piece he worked on was at a collector’s house.

“My last piece I have done is called, ‘Dancing Girl,’ which portrays happiness and it is a colourful stone dress with glass and acrylics,” said Benhura. “It is at the collector’s house in Harare.

“My last show was in Indianapolis USA, as mentioned before. You need to understand that one can’t do monthly exhibitions, since you need several months to prepare pieces for a show properly.”