Scott Sakupwanya replaces Chimombe as AAG boss

Scott Sakupwanya

The Affirmative Action Group presidium has been dissolved with immediate effect with Mr Scott Sakupwanya now the new president taking over from Mr Mike Chimombe, AAG founding president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa has announced.

Mr Sakupwanya is the country’s largest gold buyer.

Addressing the media today, Dr Chiyangwa said the decision to dissolve the presidium was meant to strengthen and augment the zeal to empower the organisation.

He said all other structures in Zimbabwe and internationally remain intact with AAG remaining as an affiliate of the ruling Zanu PF party.

