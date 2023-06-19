Scores turned away at Urban Grooves concert

Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Tina Musonza

Scores of fans were turned away at the much-hyped Urban Grooves concert held at The Venue, Avondale last Saturday after the event was oversubscribed.

Fearing for a possible stampede, the event organisers had no choice, but to turn away late-comers at the show.

Some of the fans who had purchased advance tickets missed the action as the organisers took drastic measures to contain the situation.

Some of the paid fans had to enjoy the show from outside the ‘small’ auditorium, as it was filled to capacity.

The organisers appeared to have underestimated the appeal of urban grooves music which because popular at the turn of the century.

With a star-studded line-up of more than 15 acts, the organisers should have made proper calculations, judging by how quick the advanced tickets were being sold.

After all, a lot of marketing had been done to hype the event.

For a change, the crowd behaved well, unlike most such shows which have become known for being marred with violence.

The urban grooves show had delightful scenes as artistes embraced their old memories after more than a decade without seeing each other.

This was a sign that the genre is still alive.

On the line-up were Tererai Mugwadi, Plaxedes Wenyika, Tinashe Mugodhi, Xtra Large, Roki, ExQ, Madiz, Dino Mudondo, Willom Tight, Mafriq,Trevor Dongo, Pauline Gunidza, Tunga and Discord, among others.

The ‘old dogs’ rekindled their memories with their yesteryear fans despite the venue being too small.

One would say the live performances came with fireworks, with artists taking their time to give their best and the crowd dancing to every tune.

It was more like karaoke as fans could sing along to every tune from every artiste.

The good thing about the show, and kudos to the organisers for that, was that the performers were performing only their hit urban grooves songs.

There was no room for their other songs or marketing new albums, as is mostly done at some shows.

It was strictly a ‘yesteryear battle.’

It was a good playlist from everyone.

The first to perform was Tinashe Mugodhi, now known as Tinashe Gold, followed by Mafriq, as they dished out their popular hit songs such as “Ndizvo Chete”, “Chizevezeve” and “Maidei.

Maskiri performed with Tererai Mugwadi on “NaMwari” and did some of his singles and people loved the vibe which came with both of them on the stage.

The show was spiced with some rhumba fusion from Madiz, who performed “KaZevezeve”, and “Amina”, driving the crazy crowd wild.

It will be an injustice not to talk about the energetic duo of Xtra Large, which took the crowd down memory lane with their songs, “Kushamula Newe”, “Aiwa Mukoma” and “Kwamai Linda”.

Still, on the group factor, Dino Mudondo featuring Willom Tight, put up a scintillating performance as they sang “Chirangano Chedu” and “Makoikoi.”

Trevor Dongo performed, “African Queen”, and “Ndokuda”.

Diva Plaxedes Wenyika also left an indelible mark as she had a good day in the office.

She performed her yesteryear crowd’s favourite “Ndazvipira” and “Wadarireiko” which people loved.

ExQ and Roki performed their hit songs, with ExQ delivering “Ndokutevera”, while Roki remained undefeated as he played “Chidzoka”.

As the performances progressed, people were waiting eagerly to see the United Kingdom-based Decibel, now a popular reggae dancehall artiste who popularized urban grooves music in Zimbabwe.

He came, saw, and conquered.

Decibel put the cap on the show and he dished out “Madhara” and “Chido”.

Fans applauded the organisers for the initiative, but said a bigger and better venue could have been the best.

“I am happy that I managed to see all my favourite yesteryear urban grooves artistes under one roof. Too bad the venue was too small, but I had fan,” said 43-year-old James Maroto from Warren Park.

Those who felt cheated because they could not enter the venue after it was declared full had a different view of the show.

“We bought tickets last Friday, but they couldn’t let us in because they said it is full. Full with what? Yet it was us with tickets. I am very angry. I hope they reimburse me my money,” one of the fans.

It was a litmus test for the organisers, but if they think of a second edition, it would be hoped they leant their lessons.