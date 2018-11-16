Scores feared dead in West Nicholson bus accident

Breaking News
Scores of people are feared dead after a Brooklyn Express coach they were traveling in was reduced to ashes when ...

16 Nov, 2018 - 11:11
0 Comments
The Herald

Scores of people are feared dead after a Brooklyn Express coach they were traveling in was reduced to ashes when it caught fire in a road accident near West Nicholson in Gwanda last night.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube talks to an injured passenger, Simangaliso Ndlovu

The driver of the bus who escaped with minor burns, Mr Ndabazinhle Sikhosana said the fire started after an explosion which filled the whole bus.

The bus driver,  Mr Ndabazinhle Sikhosana receives meical attention at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Speaking from the accident scene earlier on Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said several bodies had been reduced to ashes but could not immediately ascertain the actual number of the deceased.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Rutendo Manyathi said 27 people sustained injuries while three were referred to Bulawayo with severe burns.

Meanwhile Civil Protection Unity director Mr Nathan Nkomo has confirmed the release of $15 000 to the families of the deceased for funeral expenses.

– Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent and Paidamoyo Chipunza
Details to follow

