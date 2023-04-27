‘Science can leapfrog Africa’s development’…Continent’s future lies in innovation

President Mnangagwa poses with his counterparts, from left, Presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia) and King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday

Fungi Kwaramba in VICTORIA FALLS

SCIENCE and Technology are integral to the development of Africa through accelerating the attainment of food security and stopping the continent’s long dependency on generic products from other continents, President Mnangagwa has said.

It is in this regard that the Zimbabwean Government has put modernisation and industrialisation at the forefront of its policies, tapping into a revamped Education 5.0 model which places emphasis on solutions-based education and also nurturing universities to be hubs of innovation and research through the learning of science and technology-focused subjects.

Officially opening the 6th edition of the Transform Africa Summit that was also attended by four other Heads of State and Government, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s thrust of becoming an upper middle class economy by 2030, as well as attainment of Africa’s Agenda 2063, requires the adoption of science and technology.

“The modernisation and industrialisation of our great continent urgently requires the adoption of science, technology and innovation,” he said.

The summit, which is being held in Zimbabwe for the first time, was attended by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, King Mswati lll of Eswatini and leaders from key world bodies. It is running under the theme “Innovate-Connect -Transform”.

President Mnangagwa said partnerships are essential for Africa to leap forward and build capabilities in science and technology.

“We must seamlessly integrate the frontier of science and technology with the unique needs and strategic socio-economic development goals of the continent and our respective nations.

“The numerous innovations and start ups by our talented youthful population require the support not only of our governments but also from global capital. It is therefore, pleasing that this summit has a broad array of participants from both the public and private sector, extending beyond the African continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said in the case of Zimbabwe, the meeting is convening against a backdrop of notable achievements stemming from the adoption of the Education 5.0 philosophy among other key policy interventions.

He said the roll out of the country’s Education 5.0 philosophy saw the broadened learning and deployment of science, technology and innovation.

“Particularly, Zimbabwe continues taking deliberate steps towards food security and food sovereignty riding on the rapid innovations in science, communication and digital technologies.”

Steps towards food security and sovereignty are encapsulated under the country’s SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, with emphasis on developing home-grown solutions and Harare is a torchbearer on the continent.

“Under the Smart Africa Alliance and Smart Agriculture Flagship programme, Zimbabwe is privileged to be spearheading the development of the AgriTech Blueprint

for Africa.

“This has seen my Government adopting an Agritech Strategy and implementing an Integrated Agriculture Information Management System towards increasing agriculture productivity and value chain development as well as efficient land use and environmental management practices,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said Zimbabwe is determined to boost agriculture and rural development through improved access to valuable ICT based information that enables agriculture stakeholders to make informed decisions.

“Enabling policies that support and strengthen the AgriTech ecosystem are being continually improved. These relate to ICT infrastructure, food production and processing, irrigation and water management, disaster management, telecommunication, transportation and financing, among others,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said this has led to numerous startups, which are creating new products and services for use by the country’s fast-growing economy and society in general.

“Notable among these is the launch of our maiden satellite code named ‘ZIMSAT-1’, in November 2022, by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency. This satellite will enable a wide range of solutions in agriculture, energy, meteorology, civil protection, communication and technological outreach.

“In addition, the innovation hubs, established within tertiary institutions and universities, have led to other solutions presently used by local authorities as well as the energy and financial services sectors,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President said to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in Public Service delivery, his Government continues to adopt smart solutions to bring public services closer to the citizenry.

“These include the e-Passport, e-VISA and Integrated Case Management Systems. Community Information Centres have improved access to digital platforms for our people at the grassroots level.

“Growth in innovation and the envisaged transformation of our continent through expanded industrial enterprises will undoubtedly translate to increased trade under the single digital market and AfCTA,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added that capacity building around e-Commerce as well as development of the appropriate infrastructure and relevant policy frameworks for the envisaged electronic-payments system for Africa, remains critical.

“As we scale up the use of ICT in all facets of our respective economies, it is equally necessary to deliberately popularise and boost scientific literacy across our societies, both in rural and urban areas.”

The President said stakeholders in both the public and private sectors are thus urged to put in place requisite platforms to disseminate scientific knowledge and showcase technological possibilities with regards to lifting people out of poverty and into prosperity.

“Our young boys and girls should also be encouraged to use ICTs from elementary, right up to higher education level. In view of the ravishing impact of climate change to the peoples of Africa, it is integral for us all to give due attention to innovations related to clean-energy and green technologies.

“Ultimately, renewable energy remains a sustainable source of power for increased ICT penetration and use. Let us challenge our youthful population to push the ICT boundaries to leap-forward our great continent,” he said.

On tackling challenges affecting the continent, President Mnangagwa said technology is a development priority and must be embraced if the continent is to transform, modernise and industrialise in a fast-changing global environment.

“Rapid innovations in science, communications and computing technologies are opening up new opportunities for enhancing participation by all in the modern global economy.

“African Governments and stakeholders from the continent and beyond have an obligation to usher Africa into a knowledge-based economy anchored on the benefits of technology,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the onus is on all of Africans to facilitate the closure of gaps in living standards among African citizens, riding on ICTs.

“The peoples of Africa should not be left behind. In our collective quest to ‘Innovate-Connect-Transform’, we must however, strike the intricate balance between the deployment of ICT and its responsible use for the benefit of our societies and economies.”

Speaking later at a Smart Africa Board meeting, President Mnangagwa said challenges related to internet governance are critical in digitally transforming Africa, while guarding the continent’s sovereignty and digital policy space.

The President emphasised the need to protect the African continent from cybercrime, terrorism and money laundering through the use of ICT.

“The transition towards a digital single market as well as the promotion of the use of technology and innovation across the African continent further requires strong partnerships and private sector participation.

“Establishment of the requisite ICT ecosystem, as well as infrastructure and regulatory frameworks is also essential to propel the digital agenda. Increasing broadband and internet access at affordable cost along with the elimination of roaming barriers require due attention,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the prosperity of the African continent and the fate of its younger generation demands that leaders continue taking bold and decisive actions towards the success of the Smart Africa Initiative.

He challenged delegates to leverage on the noble Transform Africa initiative to accelerate the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063, ICT aspirations and the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one and no place behind.

“This summit is being held at a time when lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic give impetus for Africa to develop its own capabilities, across the social, economic and industrial spectrum”, said the President.

He said for the continent to realise its vision of transforming Africa through ICT, the young African innovators must deploy abundant raw materials for the production of ICT related hardware and gadgets, pledging support towards institutions of higher learning to enable them to design relevant software solutions that speak to the intricacies of African economies and communities.