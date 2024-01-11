Schools warned against keeping large sums of cash

Crime Reporter

Police have urged school authorities to avoid keeping large amounts of cash at their premises, following cases in which criminals using guns, machetes and iron bars are targeting them.

There has been an increase in such cases countrywide especially when schools open as robbers’ target fees that would have been paid by parents and some of such cash is normally kept at the offices by these authorities.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the authorities should deposit all cash at financial institutions to curb such cases and tighten security at their premises.

“School authorities are urged to step up security measures at schools and employ guards from reputable security service providers who constantly monitor and review deployments. Above all, school authorities should install CCTV at points of entry and administration offices.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned that some of these robbery cases are resulting from leakage of information. Members of the public are warned that those who provide inside information to robbery syndicates will be arrested. Police crack teams are firm on the ground and will pounce on armed robbery syndicates for the law to take its course in earnest,” he said.

The sentiment comes after on Tuesday night, 10 robbers raided Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi before attacking a security guard and the deputy head and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, a pistol, laptops, cellphones and a Mazda Tribute vehicle.

The robbers blew open a safe where the money was when the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm.

Police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at a school at the intersection of George Silundika Street and Third Avenue.

The unknown suspects broke into the school offices and stole US$17 280.00 cash which was in a cash box.

Last Friday, a lone armed robber raided a private college in Masvingo while purporting to be looking for a place for a Form 1 student before vanishing with over US$22 800 at gunpoint.

The robber attacked a victim before stealing the money, two cellphones and two laptops.

Two other private schools also lost more than US$17 500 and various goods in Ruwa and Gweru to 11 armed robbers who raided their premises in separate incidents.