Schools warned against keeping cash on premises

Crime Reporter

Schools should not keep cash on their premises, police have advised, following three armed robberies in the past week countrywide in which criminals using guns, machetes and iron bars are targeting schools and stealing cash and electrical appliances.

The advice comes after two recent robberies in which gangs of three robbers raided two schools in Harare and got away with over US$5 000 and $68 000 after attacking security guards who were manning the premises.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged school authorities to avoid keeping large amounts of cash at their premises.

“In one of the cases which occurred at Kuwadzana 8 Primary School, Harare on September 21 three unknown suspects attacked two security guards who were on duty at the school before tying their hands with shoe laces.

“The suspects broke into the bursar’s office where they blew a safe using unknown explosives before stealing US$3 551 and $68 000 cash as well as two swipe machines,” he said.

On September 23, three unknown robbers armed with a pistol pounced on four security guards who were on duty at Budiriro 1 High School, Harare before tying their hands and legs with shoelaces and tape. The robbers broke into the bursar’s office where they blew up a safe before stealing US$700 cash there and then another US$900 cash which was in the headmaster’s office.

On Sunday seven unknown suspects who were armed with two unidentified pistols, machetes and iron bars attacked a security guard, cook and kitchen matron at Goromonzi High School before stealing an HP Core I 3 laptop, a Baofeng communication radio, a torch and three cellphones.

The suspects broke into the bursars office where they planted explosives intending to blow two safes. But were foiled when the other security guard mobilised the school staff and Upper Six students who picked up stones to attack the suspects.

The suspects escaped and as a result an HP Core I 3 laptop, chisel, bolt cutter and explosives were recovered.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges school authorities not to keep large sums of money at school premises and to step up security measures at schools,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police are still looking for the robbers who are still at large.