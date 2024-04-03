Schools rugby tourney preps gather momentum

The precast wall, which is aimed at improving security, had the blessings of Sports, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya and Deputy Minister of Youth, Empowerment Development and Vocational Training, Junior Mupamhanga who had a brief tour of the school yesterday.

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the inaugural Mwana Group International Rugby Festival are gathering momentum with the erection of a precast wall at Prince Edward ahead of the tournament, which is set to run between April 28 and May 4.

About 120 primary and high school institutions will converge at Harare’s Prince Edward High School for the week-long festival.

The rugby meet will feature top teams from Zimbabwe, international teams from neighbouring countries, and primary school tournaments for both boys and girls falling under the age groups Under-13 to Under-19s.

The precast wall, which is aimed at improving security, had the blessings of Sports, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya and Deputy Minister of Youth, Empowerment Development and Vocational Training, Junior Mupamhanga who had a brief tour of the school yesterday.

Deputy Minister Jesaya hailed the festival and said they are glad to be hosting some visitors across the border with Zambia bringing in three teams. “We are happy with Mwana Group’s coming on board. We are grateful as this festival comes at the right time and we are rallying behind the organisers as this has also brought development to the school.

“Sport plays a crucial role and we are fully supportive of the participants,” she said.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive Siphiso Made was also in attendance.

Mwana Group International Rugby Festival takes over from the famous Cottco and Dairibord Schools Rugby Festivals, which were previously held at Prince Edward annually.

The festival has gone through various evolutions with the name of the festival being changed to fit the various headline sponsors over the years.

These names include the United Bottle Company Festival which was from 1986-1987, David Whitehead Rugby Festival between 1988 to 1997, Cottco Rugby Festival between 1998 to 2013, and The Dairibord Rugby Festival between 2014 to 2019.

The tournament was halted by Covid -19 between 2020 and 2022 and faced some organisational challenges for the 2023 edition.

Mwana Group then stepped in for the 2024 to 2028 editions and the tournament will be a knock-out event with a trophy prize and medals for the winning team.