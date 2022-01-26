Schools get computer labs

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) talks to Epworth Primary School learners Lishy Dziyani (left) and Makomborero Tagwira while his Deputy Dingumuzi Phuti (second from right), Acting Permanent Secretary Dr Beaullah Chirume (third from left), Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education chief director John Dhewa (second from left) and ICT ministry director of Applications, Development and Management, Nathan Kupamupindu, (left) look on at the official launch of a computer lab in Epworth yesterday

Kudzaishe Muhamba

Herald Reporter

The commissioning of computer laboratories at two schools in Epworth, Harare Province, is part of efforts to promote a digital economy and human capital development, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, said yesterday.

He said this Domboramwari High School while commissioning a computer laboratory at the school.

The other computer laboratory was commissioned at Epworth Primary School, in a development that will see the roll-out of more computer laboratories at other schools across the country.

Minister Muswere said they would be commissioning a number of ICT laboratories at schools in terms of the national e-learning strategy which is more about equipping and connecting all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“This is part of national development strategy focusing on the critical priorities which include a digital economy and human capital development,” he said.

“When the President launched the NDS1, he identified a digital economy as being key in order to transform the fortunes of this economy.”

Minister Muswere said the initiative was the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, coming up with digital solutions such as e-learning. Lockdowns to minimise the spread of the pandemic have seen learners being required to learn from home, using technology.

Added Minister Muswere: “Any training that does not involve learners in our institutions of learning is futile as it is not forward-looking.

“The provision of ICT equipment to schools is, therefore, a priority if we are to achieve Vision 2030. The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has come up with The SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

“The Master Plan seeks to transform the country through the use of ICTs so that Zimbabwe attains its vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

A major component of the Smart Zimbabwe Masterplan is smart education or e-learning, said Minister Muswere.

“Our vision is to see all learners having access to and knowledge of ICTs to not only facilitate learning in the classroom, but virtually from any place and at any time,” he said.

The ICT labs commissioned in Epworth yesterday enable the area to access the world.

Minister Muswere said the Ministry remains committed to not only equip schools with ICT labs, but also to connecting everyone to ICT through initiatives such as Community Information Centres, information kiosks and training of individuals in ICT usage.