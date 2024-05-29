Schools embrace clean energy to save the environment

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

BOARDING schools in Mashonaland West Province have taken heed of Government’s call for people to save the environment by investing in clean sources of energy, including biogas.

Zimbabwe has been party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) since 1992.

The convention seeks to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere.

In a bid to play their part in protecting the environment, the schools have engaged the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to set up biogas plants.

Biogas is an environmentally-friendly and cheap renewable energy source. It produces energy by breaking down organic matter such as left over food and animal waste.

REA’s Mashonaland West manager, Engineer Last Taguma Sauramba recently told The Herald that eight boarding facilities had their biogas plants installed and commissioned.

The plants make use of pig and human waste.

The schools previously relied on firewood for energy. The use of firewood across the country is causing deforestation.

According to the Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe, the nation is recording an average annual deforestation rate of 1,41 percent which amounts to 330 000 hectares.

Provincial Education Director, Mr Gabriel Mhuma rallied institutions in Mashonaland West to embrace clean energy sources that protect the environment.

He challenged schools to also invest in solar energy.

At least three projects in Makonde and Hurungwe Districts are lined up this year.

