Schools embrace all-year-round athletics

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE introduction of all-year-round athletics in Mashonaland West schools has been well received by both students and officials.

The move seeks to build a team that is strong enough to represent Zimbabwe at the 2032 Olympics Games.



Schools are participating at monthly competitions to battle for honours, with the inaugural event having been held at Jameson High School in Kadoma last month.

A few schools represented by 48 students participated.



As the concept continues to gain momentum, over 380 athletes from various schools in five districts of the province participated last Saturday at Alaska Stadium in Chinhoyi.

Only the Kariba and Mhondoro-Ngezi Districts were not represented.

Next month’s competitions are slated for Kadoma.

Speaking to The Herald, Mashonaland West Education Director, Mr Gabriel Mhuma said the province has set an ambitious target to build a strong team.