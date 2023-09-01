School calendar remains unchanged

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

There are no changes for this year’s school calendar and schools will re-open for the third term on Monday, as Government moves in to maximise on available learning time as well as keep the learners away from societal ills.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education dismissed false social media reports that the re-opening of schools might be postponed.

Government continues to give priority to education as it is one of the pillars with which Zimbabwe hopes to capacitate future generations, foster economic growth and sustain an upper middle income economy.

Authorities are grappling with the need to maximise face-to-face learning as well as keeping the learners away from societal ills such as drug abuse, Government has thus ensured that they follow the calendar following the successful completion of last week’s elections.

Government also reminded school authorities to levy only those fees approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Director Advocacy and Communications Mr Patrick Zumbo confirmed that the schools calendar had not changed.

“The 2023 schools calendar has not changed, and schools will open for the third term on Monday as scheduled,” said Mr Zumbo.

“If there are any changes it is done through the appropriate communication channels so parents and learners should prepare for the resumption of classes next week.

“We are ready for the opening of schools and we are glad that schools are also ready to welcome learners back to school. Borders will be going to school on Sunday.

“So it is all systems go for the third term, for the examination classes teachers will also be preparing their learners for the public examinations.

“On school fees, school heads are reminded that they should levy approved fees, doing otherwise is against the law. Parents are encouraged to report any delinquent behaviour to the Ministry by the schools and Government will take appropriate action.”

Some parents were doing their back to school shopping to prepare their children for the resumption of third term yesterday.

Mrs Portia Manyere said, “My son is writing his Form Four exams this year and we do not want any disturbances.

“I am happy that nothing has changed because there is no reason to change the calendar since it is business as usual.”

Ms Sandra Sithole said, “Our hope is that those schools with extortionist tendencies will be punished, schools that want to charge exclusively in foreign currency or those that increase fees without the consent of Government and parents.”