Scattered rains continue

Today scattered thunderstorms are expected across the whole country with heavy rains in places. It is expected to be partly cloudy and mild in the morning in areas such as Matabeleland South, Masvingo, southern parts of Manicaland and the southern parts of the Midlands becoming cloudy as the day progresses.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

Scattered thunderstorms in Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, northern districts of Manicaland and all Mashonaland provinces are continuing along with localised heavy falls in areas along the main watershed.

In a notice, the Meteorological Services Department said some areas received high rainfall and these included Tsholotsho (85mm), Kezi (67mm), Plumtree (35mm); Kanyemba (49mm), Nyanga (33mm) and Nkayi (20mm).

“A cloud band from Botswana resulted in scattered thunderstorms while the proximity of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) to the northern parts of Zimbabwe led to rain and some light showers in some areas. All other rainfall amounts were below 20mm.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system is slowly bringing southerly airflow into Southern Africa, said the department.

This will help balance the rainfall seen recently in Zimbabwe north of the central watershed with more rain to the south.

There will be a chance of afternoon showers that could be thundery in some places.

The public is advised that lightning, even if seemingly distant, can cause destruction to property and endanger lives and to stay indoors as heavy rains may reduce visibility, especially at night.