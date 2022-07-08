Scandal-ridden Johnson quits

LONDON. – Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the UK’s Conservative Party less than four years in office – triggering a battle for a new British prime minister – after he was abandoned by lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern.

“It is clearly now of the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister, and I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now”

Following months of scandals, backbench disquiet and policy U-turns, all but a handful of allies remained in their posts in Johnson’s government this week.

There had been so many ministerial resignations that the government was facing paralysis.

Johnson even lost the support of finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who he appointed to the post on Tuesday.

He said he has appointed a Cabinet to serve during the interim period and he will serve “until a new leader is in place.”

He his cabinet the government would now focus on the agenda on which it was elected, and not seek to implement new policies or make major changes of direction.

Johnson’s exit came amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations over his scandal-hit leadership since Tuesday. The number of resignations from his government exceeded 50 yesterday morning, according to a tally by British media.

The prime minister has been dogged by a seemingly endless string of scandals for months, and the Tories worry the party’s future in the next general elections in 2024 is on the line.

Johnson became the first serving British prime minister in history to break the law after receiving a fine from the police for attending a party in 2020 during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Though he survived a no-confidence vote recently within his Conservative Party over the so-called Partygate scandal, over 40 percent of his own party voted against him and the forces that want him to go have been gaining momentum following more untoward revelations.

The latest scandal involved Johnson’s appointment of lawmaker Christopher Pincher to deputy chief whip despite being informed of formal complaints about his alleged sexual misconduct.

US President Joe Biden released a statement on Boris Johnson’s resignation referencing the “special relationship” between Britain and the US, but he does not mention – in the extract here at least – Johnson by name.

Meanhwile, Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has ruled himself out of the running for the top job after

Raab – one of the few ministers to retain his support for Mr Johnson amid calls for the latter to quit – has been the favourite among the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers and Sir John Major to take over as caretaker PM.

Gove, who Johnson dramatically sacked on Tuesday from his position as levelling up secretary, has also decided to exclude himself from the leadership contest, Sky News reported.

Gove and Johnson had previously butted heads in 2016 in the competition for the role of prime minister following Theresa May’s resignation.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid is seriously considering running, as is transport secretary Grant Shapps. – Agencies