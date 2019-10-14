SB Moyo to lead Botswana poll observer mission

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo to lead the Sadc Election Observer Mission for Botswana elections to be held tomorrow.

The President made the appointment in his capacity as chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Shepherd Gwenzi confirmed the appointment of Minister Moyo, adding that Cde Patrick Chinamasa would be the alternate head of the mission

“The Republic of Zimbabwe, as Sadc Chair on the Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will lead the Sadc Elections Observer Mission to the presidential, provincial and legislative elections to be held on October 15, 2019 in Botswana.

“His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the Sadc Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation mandated Lieutenant-General Dr S.B Moyo (Retired) the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to lead the SEOM to the Republic of Botswana from the period running from 9-30 October, 2019.

“The Head of Mission will be accompanied by Cde Patrick Chinamasa who will be the alternate Head of Mission and senior Government officials,” Mr Gwenzi said.

He added that the team would ensure that the elections were held in a transparent manner.

“The core mandate of the SEOM shall be to determine the adherence of the Republic of Botswana to democratic values envisaged in the Sadc Treaty, the Sadc Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, the provisions of the revised Sadc principles and guidelines governing Democratic elections (2015), the Constitution and the Electoral Act of Botswana.

“Honourable Moyo will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the elections are conducted in accordance with the domestic and Sadc relevant statutes. Elections would be based on a three-phase approach, the pre elections phase, the elections phase and the post-elections phase.”

Minister Moyo is expected to officially launch the SEOM today and will release the preliminary statement on the polls on October 25.

According to Sadc’s preliminary statement, Botswana is ready and prepared to conduct the elections as scheduled.