SARPCCO meets Minister Kazembe

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe (center) addresses Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) delegates during a brief meeting in Harare yesterday :-Picture by Charles Muchakagara.

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) has applauded the tremendous strides made by the Zimbabwe Republic Police in their implementation of policies towards combating crime in the region.

Incoming SARPCCO chairperson and the national commissioner of the Zambian police force, Inspector General Graphel Musamba, and his delegation on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe in Harare.

Inspector General Musamba arrived in the country on a fact-finding mission as well as exchanging notes with his Zimbabwe counterpart Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

In an interview, Inspector General Musamba said, “This is a routine check-in in which we are checking if the ZRP is implementing the decisions agreed upon by SARPCCO, the Regional Integrated Strategy.”

Minister Kazembe said ZRP has remained committed to its fight against criminality and will get backing from the government going forward.

“Government commitment to combating crime is demonstrated by our insistence that outdated policing techniques cannot be used going forward,” he said.

“We have already started the process of moving toward implementation of technology in conducting our investigations and it has been welcomed.”