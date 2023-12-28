  • Today Thu, 28 Dec 2023

Sarafina creator Mbongeni Ngema dies

Sarafina creator Mbongeni Ngema dies Mbongeni Ngema

Musician, composer, choreographer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema has died.

A statement shared by his family confirmed Ngema died on Wednesday evening in a head-on collision while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

Ngema was 68.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema. He was a passenger in the vehicle,” read the statement from the family.

Born in 1955 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngema started his career as a theatre backing guitarist. He wrote the musical Sarafina! and co-wrote Woza Albert!, both of which won numerous awards.

Ngema also became a household name for writing hit songs, including Stimela sa se Zola. –timeslive

You Might Also Like

/
  • ICT resources availed to start Gukurahun... National

    ICT resources availed to start Gukurahun...

    Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has availed resources that include Information Communication Technology (ICT) hardware and software to start the Gukurahundi Community Consultations led by traditional chiefs. The President in his Unity Day message said the programme will be led by chiefs who are custodians of culture and also community leaders. Yesterday the National Council […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey