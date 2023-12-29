Sao Tome Prime Minister vows to be Victoria Falls tourism ambassador to the world after being wowed by resort city

Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada today visited Victoria Falls on holiday with his family. They were welcomed by Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi

SAO Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada is in Victoria Falls on a private holiday with his family, becoming the latest high-profile personality to visit the resort city over the years.

Zimbabwe’s prime tourism destination of Victoria Falls has over the years attracted world personalities including Heads of State, movie stars, and others who have come to enjoy the splendour of the world tourism heritage site.

The leader of the Central African state of Sao Tome and Principe arrived in the resort city Friday and was welcomed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and other officials from her ministry.

Minister Rwodzi conveyed to Prime Minister Trovoada, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message of greetings.

PM Trovoada pledged to become Zimbabwe’s tourism ambassador as the country continues to attract world attention through President Mnangagwa’s policy of engagement and re- engagement.

Speaking to the media, PM Trovoada said he was charmed by the World Heritage site after he sampled a few activities and had lunch at the Lookout Cafe, one of Victoria Falls’s upmarket eateries.

“I came here on a visit and I have seen the Victoria Falls. It is a natural asset to the world. From here I am going to be the Ambassador of Victoria Falls and Zimbabwe and I will definitely be back here,” he said.

Minister Rwodzi said it was exciting that Zimbabwe continues to receive high-profile visitors.

“We are so happy to have hosted the Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister. It still goes on to affirm how important Zimbabwe is to the world and that our tourism is world-class as we strive to become a world-class destination. They have promised to be our ambassadors and come back again to visit, which is a positive development for us as a big boost for our local tourism,” she said.

The visit is an endorsement to the destination as the city also hosts the annual Mapopoma Festival which effectively kicked off today and will run until Sunday. – The Chronicle