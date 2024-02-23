Sangoma rapes client he was ‘cleansing spiritually’

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A sangoma from Epworth, Darlington Mabudo (49), who allegedly took advantage of a woman he was ‘cleansing spiritually’, raped and impregnated her while they were travelling together, appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje yesterday.

He was charged with rape and was admitted to US$100 bail.

He will be back in court on March 11.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi alleged that sometime in May 2023, the complainant who is aged 21 was selling fish at the Auction area in Epworth, Harare, when he met Mabudo who told her that he wanted fish but he had no cash on him.

He persuaded her to accompany him to his house but along the way, Mabudo introduced himself to her as a spirit medium.

He allegedly told her that she had a bad spirit which needed to be cleansed and gave the complainant his phone number to call him if she wanted to be cleansed and went away.

Therefore, the complainant informed her mother about the matter and the following day the complainant’s mother accompanied the complainant to Mabudo’s place to be cleansed.

Mabudo told the complainant that she owed him US$150 for cleansing but she told him that she had no money. Instead, she offered to accompany him wherever he went to cleanse other people such that she would get free service.

In that same month of May, Mabudo invited the complainant to accompany him to Shamva, where he had a ceremony at Tembo homestead and was able to convince the house owner to offer them one room.

Before they could sleep every day, Mabudo told the complainant that the spirit that was on her wanted some wine to stay happy and offered her wine to get drunk.

However, the complainant saw some sperm on her pants every day in the morning but never asked Mabudo about the issue for the three weeks they stayed in Shamva.

The two then moved to Westgate, where Mabudo wanted to perform a cleansing ceremony again for three weeks. Mabudo kept on giving the complainant wine and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The matter came to light after the complainant eloped with another man and Mabudo went to confront the complainant’s husband and threatened him to leave his wife.

It is understood that the man and the complainant went for a scan and the pregnant woman showed that she was eight months pregnant and this did not tally with the days of her husband.

The complainant’s husband then told the complainant to go to Mabudo’s place.

This is when the complainant made a police report at Epworth Police Station alleging that she was raped as she did not recall any day having sexual intercourse with Mabudo but only saw sperms on her private part and pant during the days when she was moving with him.