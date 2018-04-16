Sanganayi exhibitors’ registration begins

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has started registering exhibitors for the 11th edition of Sanganayi/Hlanganani tourism showcase scheduled to take place between September 6 and 8.

At least 40 companies have so far confirmed participation at the country’s premier tourism event to be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said among the exhibitors that confirmed participation were five African countries, with South Africa and Malawi promising to bring more operators this time around.

“The two neighbouring countries have praised the showcase for beneficial business connections acquired through the speed networking sessions,” he said.

Mr Koti urged all potential exhibitors to register for Sanganayi/Hlanganani before May 31, to avoid last minute registration.

“Early registration provides exhibitors with an opportunity to register accounts on the Sanganai/Hlanganani online booking system which in turn enables them to set meetings with international buyers in advance,” he said. “Early registration will also go a long way in boosting confidence of international buyers who want to see the list of participating exhibitors online before they decide on participating. Interested exhibitors should send their enquiries on [email protected]”

Mr Koti said response from potential exhibitors was overwhelming, especially those that were first timers last year, with companies requesting for strategic positions where they would be visible.

“The ZTA sees the 2018 show surpassing the 312 exhibitor record that was achieved in 2017 and has vowed to maintain the speed networking sessions that most exhibitors and buyers have commended as very crucial for creating business connections,” said Mr Koti.

He said ZTA had also resumed its buyer recruitment process, setting a strict selection criteria which will only target serious buyers who have interest in packing Zimbabwe as a premier destination in Africa.