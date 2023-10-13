Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo roars into life

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual tourism trade fair organised by the ZTA.

THE 2023 edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani opened at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair yesterday, with exhibitors expecting good sales.

There is a strong contingent of local, regional and international exhibitors at the show, where Zimbabwe is marketing its various tourist attractions.

Among some of the new regional and international exhibitors are Malawi, Rwanda and Iran, making the fair an important one on the global tourism calendar.

Overall, the number of exhibitors this year has increased to 356 compared to 250 last year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Takuza Munyanyiwa, said this year’s expo was bigger and better compared to previous fairs.

He said more tourism buyers from the region and beyond were expected this year.

“We are expecting to host buyers from countries in our region and beyond and these include China, Namibia, South Africa, to mention (but) a few,” he said.

“This year we are expecting 356 exhibitors, which is an increase from last year and we have an opportunity as a Ministry and ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) to meet with our stakeholders and try to cement our relationship with partners,” he said.

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual tourism trade fair organised by the ZTA.

It showcases a wide variety of Africa’s best tourism products, and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

Speaking at a post Cabinet media briefing earlier this week, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, welcomed the increase in the number of international exhibitors.

“There will also be 100 buyers from key source markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and America. Running alongside the exhibition will be forums and social events aimed at further affording exhibitors and buyers more time to engage and share ideas,” said Minister Rwodzi.

The expo aims to highlight Zimbabwe’s unique position within the tourism landscape through exhibitions and high-profile engagements.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the expo, the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Tongai Mnangagwa, said: “Each stand holds its own unique appeal and the ongoing developments here are quite promising. I anticipate an even more exhilarating experience this year, surpassing the success of the previous edition, as we navigate through effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the industry and expand our tourism industry. Exciting opportunities lie ahead for the tourism sector”.

This year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential of Zimbabwe-Africa as a premier tourism destination.

With a diverse range of destinations, wildlife, heritage, culture, and adventure offerings, Africa is emerging as a top choice for travellers worldwide. – New Ziana/Herald Reporter.