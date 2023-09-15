Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo preps move gear up

Herald Correspondent

Preparations for the 16th Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to be held in Bulawayo, are now at an advanced stage.

The prestigious event, which highlights the diverse tourism offerings in Zimbabwe, is scheduled to run from October 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

Renowned for its commitment to promoting Zimbabwe’s tourism excellence, the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will, once again, shine a spotlight on the country’s rich cultural heritage, exhilarating wildlife experiences, breath-taking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality. The 16th Sanganai

Hlanganani aims to exceed expectations by bringing together exhibitors from various sectors including tour operators, accommodation establishments, wildlife reserves, adventure sports providers, and cultural organisations.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti, said one of the core objectives of the expo is “to foster collaboration and networking opportunities among industry professionals”.

“By serving as a meeting point for local and international exhibitors, travel agents, tour operators, journalists, and government officials, the event facilitates fruitful partnerships and drives growth in the tourism industry.

“Together, stakeholders aim to generate revenue, create sustainable employment opportunities, and propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward.

“This year’s edition of the Sanganai/ Hlanganani Expo is expected to attract visitors from around the globe, firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the international tourism map,” said Mr Koti.

He added that by showcasing the country’s diverse attractions and investment opportunities, the expo provides a platform to attract international tourists and potential investors.

Through targeted exchange programmes, business match-ups, and thought-provoking B2B meetings, the expo strives to cultivate long-term partnerships in the tourism sector, driving economic growth and development.

With a comprehensive marketing campaign at its core, the expo aims to raise awareness of Zimbabwe’s unique experiences and attractions. To ensure exceptional service delivery during the event, workshops, training programs, and quality assurance sessions are being organised to equip businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge.

The expo is a catalyst for growth and development of the tourism and hospitality sector.