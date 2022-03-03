Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars: PPCZ

Herald Reporter

The newly-formed Progressive and Patriotic Citizens of Zimbabwe (PPCZ), has called for the urgent removal of the illegal sanctions, saying they were hurting the ordinary people, including those that are calling for their renewal.

In an interview, PPCZ chairman Mr Patson Murimoga said the negative effects of sanctions were being felt across the country regardless of political, religious, economic and social affiliation.

“Our aim as an organisation is that Zimbabweans are lacking patriotism. A patriotic person will be pained to even throw litter on the streets.

“Our major thrust is also to do a fact-finding mission on what led to the deterioration of the economy. We found out that economic sanctions were hurting the majority of the citizens, including those that begged for them,” he said.

PPCZ secretary general Mr Pianos Chadya said even the people from the remote areas were now fully aware of the effects of the illegal sanctions imposed by the Western countries.

Mr Chadya took a swipe at Citizens Coalition for Change leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for being a heartless leader who wanted to lead a nation whose suffering he was engineering.