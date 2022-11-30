Sanctions hinder skills development — Minister Muchinguri

Mandaza Chikarango Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe has critical skills gaps and suffers from a brain drain due to unjustified sanctions, and the country has to embark on human capital development, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Human capital development is one of the 14 priority areas under the National Development Strategy 1.

In a speech read on her behalf by Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi at an annual graduation ceremony of public speakers at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa, Harare, last week, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri appreciated the innovations by the bureau in skills development.

“We greatly appreciate the innovations the institution has done in fostering manpower development, and the management are complimenting efforts by the Second Republic to invest in manpower development,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Graduates needed to positively contribute to the nation’s development, she said.

“In front of me, I see people with zeal and zest,” she said. “I see brilliant men and women filled with passion to turn things around and with this passion, I am convinced that you will positively contribute to the development of this nation and further demonstrate the valuable knowledge that you have gained through the doors of this centre of excellence.

“I challenge you all to use the newly acquired skills in public speaking to build a positive narrative for the country.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba of the School Advisory Board said as an institution they were excited with the growth prospects shown so far.

“As an institution, we are quite confident that our growth trajectory shall be sustained and our impact will be felt in the country and the region as whole.”

He urged public speaking graduates to be proud of their country.

“If we have effective speakers in our families, we would resolve conflicts peacefully and we would make better citizens with better moral values and national pride,” said Adv Magwaliba.