‘Sanctions have made us more innovative’

President Mnangagwa addresses guests who gathered to witness the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project yesterday

Bulawayo Bureau

THE level of development and economic transformation achieved in the last five years without access to global lines of credit is an indication that Zimbabwe under the Second Republic is effectively defeating the illegal Western sanctions, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Since the advent of the New Dispensation in November 2017, Zimbabwe has taken bold policy reform measures to transform its economy, guided by the short-term Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP-2018-2020) and now the National Development Strategy (NDS1-201-2025), which continues to yield positive results.

Addressing thousands of people who attended a combined Zanu PF rally and the commissioning of the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project at Hwange Colliery Stadium, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s transformation is unstoppable.

He said the successful implementation and completion of the 600MW in record time, improved food production and nutrition security, the building and rehabilitation of roads, dams and numerous public infrastructure, as well as strides made in the mining and manufacturing sectors, are tangible exhibits of Government’s commitment to leapfrog Zimbabwe into the league of progressive nations.

These milestones are being achieved under the yoke of sanctions through harnessing domestic resources and support from friendly countries such as China, said President Mnangagwa.

“We are building infrastructure across the country from Zambezi to Limpopo, and from Plumtree to Mutare new infrastructure is being built. We are constructing roads, go to the Beitbridge Border Post and see the upgrade and the road to Harare.

“All this we are doing under sanctions. Despite the sanctions we have remained on our feet and we are growing our economy,” he said.

People hold placards inscribed with messages thanking President Mnangagwa for delivering on his promises. – Pictures: Eliah Saushoma

President Mnangagwa said the country’s economy has in the last three consecutive years been growing at about five percent each year.

“Our economy is the fastest growing in our region despite sanctions. Those who imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe didn’t know that today we could be developing our country the way we are doing,” he said.

Based on the progress registered in the last few years under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans must be proud of their resilience amid adversity and walk with their heads up while working hard to foster inclusive development that ensures no one and no place is left behind in terms of development.

He said the abundant natural resources in the country, blended with available skills and adoption of new technology and innovation, have positioned the country for better prospects.

This has seen young technicians including females from the country’s institutions of higher learning increase participation in mainstream development, such as the Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

Instead of frustrating progress, President Mnangagwa said the imposition of sanctions has inspired Zimbabweans to be more innovative. “We can say we have defeated sanctions. In fact, I will say let the sanctions stay because we will continue to be innovative. We look at what is at our disposal and move forward,” he said.

“It’s now 23 years under sanctions and we have received no lines of credit, global finance institutions have not supported us, but alas. All the progress we have achieved is because of the resources we have.”

The President paid particular tribute to China for its bold support for Zimbabwe and recalled how his state visit to China in 2018, opened the doors for the financing of the Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project, the US$100 million new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, the US$153 million loan to upgrade the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which has been recently commissioned, among several investments by Chinese businesses.

“Today we are commissioning Hwange Unit 7 and 8 as a result of that meeting. We are Zimbabwe, the Second Republic, which delivers,” says the President amid applause.

“These are our friends and those. We have also developed and modernised our agriculture sector and we are now food secure and energy sufficient. We now say bye-bye load shedding.”

As the country goes towards an election on August 23, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans must exercise their democratic right to vote and do so in a peaceful manner and with unity.

He said he is happy that so far the political environment is peaceful, and commended other political parties for also preaching peace to their followers.

The President commended all stakeholders for ensuring the success of the power project, particularly Zesa and the Ministry of Energy for remaining focused while the project was at its implementation stage.

He appealed to the masses to vote for Zanu PF in their numbers on August 23 and defend their motherland.

The President also urged the youth to remain patriotic to their country and embrace the values of the revolution as bequeathed to them by the freedom fighters.

He also invited investors to exploit opportunities in Zimbabwe and assured them that global capital is safe. Earlier the President conducted a tour of the Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project where he expressed excitement over the quality of work and the impact of the project on locals and the wider economy.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Energy and Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo and senior Government officials.

Executives from regional power producers, Zesa executives, and traditional leaders attended the event.