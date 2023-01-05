Sanctions, bully tactics create more enemies for US

Never Matata

It is a trite but true observation that the United States has abused its mighty and imposed sanctions to many countries without justification, thereby creating more enemies than friends.

Suffice to say the sanctions are meant to cow down progressive and independent thinking countries into submission and mostly effect regime change. Together with sanctions the US has a tendency to create and support opposition parties to unseat governments.

In the process it is the ordinary people who suffer from the throttled economies and yet the US tries to lie to everyone that it is promoting human rights. Many ordinary people have suffered under US sanctions regimes than from their own governments.

From little Zimbabwe to Russia, the sanctions imposed are illegal and cruel, without giving way to dialogue.

The US seems to have missed the word dialogue in its vocabulary and unilaterally impose sanctions to any country it views to be not agreeing with it.

Instead of creating dialogue US administration is quick to impose sanctions and to sponsor wars, albeit far away from its own land.

Recently US was left with an egg on its face after African countries and other progressive thinking countries, resisted its idea of trying to stop them from buying and using Russian military equipment.

Russia is by far, a more friendly country, than the US and many African countries feel safe dealing with Russia than with the US.

Russia has presented itself in Africa as a fair business dealer, a friend and a supporter of the empowerment of indigenous people.

In the contrary US has presented itself as bully and a big brother who dictates everything and if you resist, you are slapped with sanctions. The sanctions will forever remain a noose around your neck. That is bad politics. That is bad international relations.

The good thing is that Africa rose to the occasion and forced US to withdraw the move to ban the use of Russian weapons. Africa is no longer that sheepish continent.

They want to make choices based on their needs and Russia is known for its strong reliable and durable military equipment.

It is now high time US removes sanctions from little Zimbabwe up to Russia and instead promote dialogue. It is time for dialogue not sanctions.

It is high time the US respects other nations and faces the reality that every country is important and deserves the right to chat its own course.

Slowly Africa is shutting its door on US and opening to Russia and China because they offer the best deals.

Russia and China have better human rights records than USA.

The USA has too much propaganda against these two countries because it fears their business and political models which are pro poor and pro- smaller nations.

l Never Matata is a political scientist bases in Brussels, Belgium. Here he writes in his personal capacity.