Samukange shines in Hollywood

Tanaka Mahanya Features Writer

Jonathan Samukange, a Zimbabwean film director based in Hollywood, United States of America, is keen to put Zimbabwe on the international entertainment space through his work, casting and themes of movies he directs.

After three years of intensive study of Hollywood cinema with New York Film Academy, Samukange is now a Professional Hollywood-trained film-maker, bringing his first feature in Zimbabwe to promote local content.

“The core of my products is Zimbabwean, purely African,” said Samukange.

“I want to work with Zimbabwean crews, actors, writers, composers, performers, all story tellers and artists from all backgrounds.”

So far, he has produced and directed a film, Honest, which brings out one of the characters, Honest, also known as Keddah, as an adolescent who must choose between listening to his father or doing things his own way.

‘‘The film won at the Los Angeles Live Orchestra Film Festival.

“It felt so incredible to see Zimbabwean faces on the big screen in Hollywood, supported by the Helix Collective, a professional live orchestra,” said Samukange.

“The film is coming to Zimbabwe in 2020, after it finished its festival run.”

In his line of work, he seeks to reach the global market through working with those with the best experience in the industry.

“I came to Hollywood because it is the film capital of the world,” said Samukange. “I plan on reaching a global market, and the wisest decision was to learn from the same people making it happen.

“Above all, this is God’s work, it’s a real miracle. I don’t produce for Zimbabweans only; I produce for the world, after all, we all need to be inspired or entertained.”

Samukange says he has struggled a lot to make it in the industry, but all that is needed is determination.

“I have produced so much rubbish I won’t talk about,” he said.

“What is important in the film making industry is to learn from your mistakes. Without failure you cannot proceed to the next step, I’ve been called a failure my whole life. See where it got me?”