Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin tournament on cards

The Herald
Sports Reporter
THE Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin Karate tournament is set to make a return this year after a two year-absence.
The tournament organised by the Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation is scheduled for November 5 at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.
It is held in honour of Muripo, who is one of the country’s outstanding karatekas.
The tournament which began as a local event a few years back, has since been turned into a regional competition featuring participants from other countries.
Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation technical director Kumbirai Musinami said they are expecting a bigger and better tournament this year.
Some of the countries expected to take part are South Africa, Angola, Zambia, Kenya, Tunisia and Botswana and Lesotho.