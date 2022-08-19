Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin tournament on cards

Sports Reporter

THE Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin Karate tournament is set to make a return this year after a two year-absence.

The tournament organised by the Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation is scheduled for November 5 at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

It is held in honour of Muripo, who is one of the country’s outstanding karatekas.

The tournament which began as a local event a few years back, has since been turned into a regional competition featuring participants from other countries.

Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation technical director Kumbirai Musinami said they are expecting a bigger and better tournament this year.

Some of the countries expected to take part are South Africa, Angola, Zambia, Kenya, Tunisia and Botswana and Lesotho.