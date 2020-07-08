Samba 11- a ready-made solution to meet Zim’s testing target

Paidamoyo Chipunza-Senior Reporter

In April, Government set an ambitious target to test at least 1 000 people for Coronavirus (Covid 19) a day.

Testing criteria was subsequently widened to include all people with one or more signs and symptoms of Covid 19 despite history of travel and all patients above 60 years of age in hospital admission who might have chronic illnesses that include asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

All workers who were working during the 21-day national lockdown and anyone coming from countries where Covid 19 cases had been confirmed also fall into this widened category of Covid-19 testing candidates.

Zimbabwe has since eased the lockdown restrictions allowing some businesses to resume operations.

There are conditions, however. Firms resuming operations will be required to test their employees for Covid-19.

This has further widened the criteria for testing. Yet the country continues to grapple with shortages of test kits. It’s a puzzle authorities are working flat out to solve.

By the end of April, the month in which a target to test 1 000 people was set, less than 10 000 people had been tested.

To date, just over 70 000 tests have been carried out nationwide.

About 70 percent of the total tests done so far were carried out using rapid test kits, with the remainder being antigen based laboratory tests popularly known as PCR tests.

The World Health Organisation is on record cautioning that rapid test kits may not always give accurate results.

WHO further states that the sensitivity of rapid tests varies from 34 to 80 percent. Sensitivity refers to the ability to correctly identify positive cases.

The global health body said on its website on 8 April this year, “Based on this information, half or more of Covid-19 infected patients might be missed by such tests depending on the group of patients tested.

“With the limited data now available, WHO does not currently recommend the use of antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests for patient care,” WHO added.

A laboratory expert from the Chinese anti-Covid 19 team which completed its visit to Zimbabwe last month, Dr Zhang Di said the country must enhance its screening and testing capacity to effectively combat Covid 19.

Speaking after visiting a provincial laboratory at Chinhoyi district hospital, Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital and National Reference Microbiology Laboratory in Harare, Dr Zhang said PCR testing was the gold standard in confirming Covid 19.

“If we can directly use PCR, that would be good because PCR is the gold standard but of course we have to strike a balance between costs and available resources,” said Dr Zhang.

Dr Zhang said RDT should only be used for screening purposes.

Tests carried out using results of RDT tests carried so far may need to be further confirmed using a much more accurate system, which in this case is PCR.

Zimbabwe has decentralised laboratory based PCR testing, from the National Reference Microbiology Laboratory in Harare to Bulawayo.

Provincial and some selected district hospitals in the country are also using the GeneXpert platform to test for Covid 19.

All this was part of measures reach the target of testing 33 000 people per month. As mentioned earlier, the target has been elusive.

There remains a huge demand for PCR tests, as the available platforms are battling growing backlogs of samples.

Meeting this demand is important as getting an accurate picture of the disease’s prevalence in the country.

In an interview with The Herald recently, Mashonaland West acting provincial medical director Dr Gift Masoja said while the province has started PCR testing using the GeneXpert machine, most districts in the province did not have functional machines.

He said this was forcing them to continue sending samples requiring PCR to Harare, from which they take up to seven days before results are returned.

Adding that the province was also experiencing a shortage of swabs and transport media used to collect samples for testing from suspected cases.

He said this has seen the province accruing a huge backlog of people supposed to undergo the tests particularly returnees in quarantine facilities.

But the province, just like many in the country has other platforms, such as the Samba II, which can be used to expand PCR testing and clear the swelling backlog.

The Samba 11 technology recently got approval from the Public Health England to do PCR tests for Covid 19 following assessments, which showed that its ability to correctly identify positive cases (sensitivity) was 98.7 percent while its ability to pick up negative cases (specificity) was 100 percent.

United Kingdom, one of the country’s worst hit by Covid 19 has since began using this technology, which provide results in 90 minutes.

Zimbabwe currently has the widest coverage of Samba 11 Point of Care machines with about 125 machines stationed at 25 selected district hospitals across all provinces.

Developed by Diagnostics for the Real World (DRW), a spin-off company from the Cambridge University, the Samba 11 can test at least four samples at a time and each facility with this technology in the country has a minimum of four functional machines.

Dr Masoja said, “If we get the Samba II as well, that would be good because they will complement technologies already on the ground. Judging from our testing backlog, we surely need more platforms, more cartridges and most importantly swabs and transport media to collect samples from suspected cases.”

Facilities with the Samba 11 platforms can test at least 16 samples at a time results of which are produced in 90 minutes compared to currently available technologies, which produce results in at least 5 hours.

With 125 machines, Zimbabwe could conduct an additional 2 000 PCR tests a day, double the monthly target.

DRW chief executive officer Professor Helen Lee said the Samba II technology detects tiny traces of genetic material belonging to the virus and amplifies it billions of times chemically.

She said when using the technology to test for Covid-19, a nasal and throat swab is collected from a patients and uploaded to the machine. The machine then looks for tiny traces of genetic material belonging to the coronavirus, in a fully automated process.

“Our goal has always been to make cutting-edge technology so simple and robust that the Samba machine can be placed literally anywhere and operated by anyone with minimum training,” said Professor Lee.

Africa Centre for Disease Control director Dr John Nkengasong said member states should test more people so that they also identify more positive cases and put follow up measures of treating and tracing in place to effectively combat Covid 19.

He said countries’ must also improve the turnaround time for releasing results of suspected cases.

“In the absence of a vaccine or cure, there is only one formula to fight Covid 19 and that formula is the Partnership to Accelerate Covid 19 Testing (PACT) initiative, which is the ability to test, trace and isolate those positive. That is the only winning formula to Covid 19,” said Dr Nkengasong during a recent virtual press briefying.

He said through partnerships with different stakeholders, Africa CDC has managed to distribute over one million test kits to all its member states since the launch of the PACT initiative a few weeks ago.

He said with more partnerships, the continent was looking forward to test between 10 and 15 million people of Covid 19 in the coming weeks.