Sam Levy’s Village fetches US$120m on the market

Spanning 30 acres of prime Borrowdale real estate, Sam Levy's Village boasts a 40-year history of success (File Picture)

Business Reporter

One of the country’s upmarket shopping centres, Sam Levy’s Village in Harare is up for sale and fetching US$120 million.

Spanning 30 acres of prime Borrowdale real estate, Sam Levy’s Village boasts a 40-year history of success.

While the exterior evokes a charming English village atmosphere, Sam Levy’s Village caters for a variety of modern tastes.

The diverse shopping centre offers a comprehensive range of stores, including supermarkets, boutiques, large anchor stores, cinemas and various service providers like hairdressers, pharmacies, opticians, and banks.