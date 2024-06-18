Sam Levy’s Village fetches US$120m on the market
One of the country’s upmarket shopping centres, Sam Levy’s Village in Harare is up for sale and fetching US$120 million.
Spanning 30 acres of prime Borrowdale real estate, Sam Levy’s Village boasts a 40-year history of success.
While the exterior evokes a charming English village atmosphere, Sam Levy’s Village caters for a variety of modern tastes.
The diverse shopping centre offers a comprehensive range of stores, including supermarkets, boutiques, large anchor stores, cinemas and various service providers like hairdressers, pharmacies, opticians, and banks.
