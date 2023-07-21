Salvation Army chief hails great nation

President Mnangagwa reads from the Salvation Army 2023 Year Book presented to him by the church’s worldwide leader General Brian Peddle (left) during a courtesy call at State House in Harare yesterday.— Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The outgoing international leader of The Salvation Army Church, General Brian Peddle has described Zimbabwe as a great country, hailing President Mnangagwa’s Government for supporting the church to run its programmes and institutions such as schools, hospitals and vocational training centres.

General Peddle, who is in the country for a three-day territorial congress scheduled to start today, said this yesterday after he and his wife, Commissioner Rosalie, met President Mnangagwa at State House.

The visit comes as the Second Republic continues to cement synergies with the Church.

Gen Peddle, who is based in London, was accompanied by the church’s leadership led by Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar Territorial Commander Wayne Bungay, the Territorial President of Women’s Ministries Commissioner Deborah Bungay, Cabinet members, divisional leaders and hundreds of members.

In a brief interview soon after meeting with President Mnangagwa, Gen Peddle said Zimbabwe was such a great country he had seen it prudent to visit it to mark his retirement and show his appreciation of the country.

He said following his retirement early next month, he will be based in his country, Canada.

“I will retire back in Canada where I will take my place in the congregation, and I will continue to provide my service to God. The new General will be in office in August 3 and this is an elected position and the only elective position in The Salvation Army. All our officers are appointed, but the General is elected by the leaders of the Army around the world and serve for five years and my five years has come to an end. So I am in Zimbabwe to celebrate my retirement,” said Gen Peddle.

He said he had shared various developmental projects The Salvation Army is carrying out in the country during his meeting with President Mnangagwa.

“We are not asking anything from the President. We have the support from the Government of Zimbabwe in many ways and one of it is that we are able to run our schools and hospitals and help with women and girl child empowerment.

“We do many programmes and the President applauded us for that, he was very grateful. It is not my first time to come to Zimbabwe, I have been here three times before, but each time I come, I feel the warmth of the people, the strength the of the people and the great nation that Zimbabwe is,” he said.

Gen Peddle arrived in Harare from Victoria Falls on Wednesday and was welcomed by the church’s leadership.

Upon arrival in Harare, Gen Peddle posted a message on his twitter handle commending Air Zimbabwe flight crew.

“Very impressed by the Air Zimbabwe team. The airport manager and flight crew were happy to fly us to Harare. Such kindness adds so much to the journey,” reads his message.

Gen Peddle is set to preside over the Church’s congress whose theme is “From strength to action together” to be held at the Glamis Arena at the Exhibition Park in Harare starting this morning.

The Salvation Army has pre-schools, 33 primary schools, one being a boarding school, 13 secondary schools, 4 boarding schools and 7 vocational training centres spread across the country.

The most renowned boarding schools are Howard High School, Mazowe Boys High, Bradley Institute, all in Mashonaland Central Province and Usher Institute which comprises of a primary school and a high school situated in Figtree in Matabeleland South province.

Provision of quality education to all has always been at the helm of Salvation Army philosophy for the past 125 years.

Interestingly, the first black medical doctor in Zimbabwe, Samuel Tichafa Parirenyatwa was a student at Howard Institute where he received his primary education before moving on to his higher education.

National hero and celebrated lawyer and politician Dr Eddison Zvobgo was at one time a teacher at Howard.

In the area of health, in Matabeleland South, there is Tshelanyemba hospital, near Kezi.

Construction of two clinics one in Chingwena in Mudzi and another one in Zaka, Masvingo is ongoing. There is also a mobile clinic facility in Chiweshe in Mashonaland Central.

There are also social aspects that include Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza with a capacity for 104 aged residents.

The church also has other social centres in Harare and Bulawayo specialising in home care nursing, palliative therapy, dealing with alcoholics and affordable accommodation for young men and women in colleges of higher education.

