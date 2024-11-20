Sakhile Dube expected today

Trust Khosa

MODEL Sakhile Dube is expected home today from Mexico where she took part in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant last weekend.

The 27-year-old finished in the top 30.

Denmark dancer-cum model, Victoria Kjær Theilvig (21) was crowned Miss Universe 2024, becoming the first Dane to win the prestigious crown.

Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, was voted first runner-up while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran came third.

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela’s Ileana Marquez made it to the top five after shrugging off stiff competition.

With the 2024 edition done and dusted, Zimbabwe’s representative at this year’s edition, Sakhile, is expected to share her experiences upon her return home today.

According to her itinerary, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe will be touching down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 5 pm today.

The Bulawayo-bred model is expected to address the media upon arrival.

Sakhile has since shared her video appreciating Zimbabweans and her family for the love they showed her.

“I would like to thank my family and Zimbabwe for showing me love.

“We made it this far because of the unity that we had.

“I am super-excited with what the future holds for us and for me being given this opportunity to represent our country, we made it together,” she said in the post.

Sakhile was confident that Zimbabwe’s future representatives would build on her success.

“We made the top 30 and I know this is going to pave the way for more girls to come.

“I have learnt a lot in boot camp, I met other 128 girls, and I have learnt that there is beauty in diversity.”

Sakhile, who has previously won several beauty contests including Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2020, Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2022, Miss Supranational Africa and Supra Top Model in 2023, is also expected to share her plans.

Many are tipping her to broaden her portfolio in modelling while others have encouraged her to groom youngsters.

Her patriotism for Zimbabwe has also made her a favourite of many as she strutted her stuff effortlessly on the ramp.

The talented model, who was accompanied by Miss Universe Zimbabwe Organisation chairperson, Miniyathabo Chiwengwa, national director Tendai Hunda and Zodwa Mkandla among other officials, left an impression in Mexico.

She was also the crowd’s favourite although she failed to qualify for the pageant’s “Voice for Change” competition.

The “Voice for Change” competition is a global initiative that encourages Miss Universe delegates to create videos about social causes they care about.

Sakhile also won the hearts of many with her national dress titled “The Soaring Eagle” which was designed by Ishmael Tsakatsa of the Zarguesia brand.

Social media was full of praise for Sakhile who rocked the stunning dress which told the story of Zimbabwe.

Sakhile, who has done her best at the international level after months of hard work and preparations, was also hailed for promoting beauty with brains.

As the local modelling industry celebrates Sakhile’s fine run in Mexico, her international fans are anxious to learn about her plans after this participation.

She might have participated in one of her last prestigious pageants on the planet, Miss Universe 2024.

Sakhile has nothing to prove back home as she has demonstrated her full potential in every contest she partook.

A former fashion model, Sakhile has shown her versatility in pageantry.

Hailing from Bulawayo, Sakhile has also managed to unite players in the industry through her professionalism as was shown at Miss Universe Zimbabwe finals early this year.

She has also proved to be an inspiration to young models who wish to take pageantry as a profession by pledging to assist them.

Modelling enthusiasts, scouts and friends are expected to welcome Sakhile at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport today and cheer her for hoisting high the national flag and leaving a lasting impression in Mexico.