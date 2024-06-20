Sadc to strengthen cross border value chains

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu (right), flanked by SADC dean of ambassadors and Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Agostinho Tavares, speaks during a meeting with the regional body’s ambassadors and executive members in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

The SADC region is ramping up efforts to strengthen its cross border value chains and is embarking on infrastructure projects that will see it fully industrialising and developing at an unprecedented level, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu has said.

The Government yesterday held a meeting with the region’s ambassadors ahead of the SADC Industrialisation Week which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 2, preceding the bloc’s 44th Summit of Heads of State.

The six-day event will be held under the theme ‘’Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC’’.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Ndlovu said there was need for the regional bloc to capitalise on platforms available to it as these would set the tone for the respective countries’ growth.

“Our view and belief is that we need to make full use of the platforms such as the SADC Industrialisation Week as well as the bilateral and multilateral agreements that we have to strengthen cross border value chains.

“To come up with infrastructure projects that benefit the region in general, we cannot continue being a region that is plagued with such energy insecurity because ultimately they have this disproportionate effect on our industry.

“We need to have stronger rail and road infrastructure networks that will promote trade, so we hope that as you are here we can prepare for a more successful SADC Industrialisation Week.”

Minister Ndlovu said it was equally important that the private sector is roped in as it had a role to play in the bolstering of crossborder value chains.

“Bring our private sector companies especially those whom we believe have a bigger role to play in strengthening our cross border value chains or infrastructure.

“Let me hasten to say that various programmes have been lined up for the SADC Industrialisation Week. These include a five-day private sector exhibition, an Investment Conference, Business to Business meetings, Plenary and parallel meetings covering industry, trade and investment issues, and factory visits.

“These events are key to promoting innovation, showcasing our immense potential and progress within our region’’s industrial landscape,” he said.

The Industrialisation Week, said the Minister, will assist in building coalitions to ensure understanding and cooperation among stakeholders on how to implement the Industrialisation Strategy including the development of regional value chains.

“In this regard, participation by SADC member states, private companies, academia, research and technology institutions, will not only showcase investment opportunities within SADC but will further necessitate innovation and ultimately industrialisation,” he said.

“Exhibition will be availed to your participants for free at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). I want to assure you that through my Ministry, we are excited to host your distinguished Guests.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is confident that the SADC Industrialisation Week will not only foster an industrialised SADC but will contribute immensely to an industrialised Africa.”

Angola, which is the outgoing chair of the regional bloc, reaffirmed its commitment to the seeing through the success of the SADC Industrialisation Week.