  • Today Thu, 22 Feb 2024

SADC team tours summit venue

SADC team tours summit venue

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A team from the Sadc Preparatory Mission that is in the country to assess facilities and the country’s preparations for hosting the 44th Sadc Summit has toured the new Parliament building which will be the main venue for the Summit.

The team is led by the Sadc Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs, Dr Judith Kateera.


Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship of Sadc at the Summit that will be held in August.

Dr Kateera expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the venue.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Education and knowledge cornerstone for ... Top Stories

    Education and knowledge cornerstone for ...

    Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter Education and knowledge are the cornerstone for Zimbabwe’s continued prosperity, President Mnangagwa has said. Speaking while launching the ‘Re-defining Zimbabwe’s Education System: E.D Mnangagwa’s Vision and Transformational Leadership’ book in Harare today, the President said Zimbabwe’s heritage was not a mere relic but a testament to the country’s resilience and wisdom. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey