SADC team tours summit venue instead of Parliament Building

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A team from the Sadc Preparatory Mission that is in the country to assess facilities and the country’s preparations for hosting the 44th Sadc Summit has toured the new Parliament building which will be the main venue for the Summit.

The team is led by the Sadc Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs, Dr Judith Kateera.



Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship of Sadc at the Summit that will be held in August.

Dr Kateera expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the venue.