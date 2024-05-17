SADC team in the country to assess preparedness as Zim gears to host Summit

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The SADC Secretariat is currently in the country to assess the country’s preparedness and progress made towards the hosting of the regional bloc’s summit in August.

During the Summit, Zimbabwe is expected to assume the chairmanship of the regional body.

SADC said it had noted a lot of improvements during its second mission.

The first visit was in February.

“Let me, first of all, talk about the purpose of our mission, this is the second preparatory mission that the SADC Secretariat is undertaking to assess Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host the 44th Council of Ministers and Summit of Heads of State that will take place in August 2024.

“We have already had the first preparatory mission and during this second mission, we have noted good progress,” said SADC.