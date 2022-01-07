Sadc summit rescheduled

Herald Reporter

The SADC Extraordinary Summit initially planned for this week has been rescheduled to next week in Malawi.

It is scheduled to review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

SADC secretariat confirmed the postponement of the meeting and the new dates, “its preceding meetings that were scheduled to take place virtually from 5th-7th January 2022 had been rescheduled.

“The meetings will now take place in Lilongwe, the Republic of Malawi from 11th-12th January 2022,” reads part of the statement released by the SADC secretariat.

“The extraordinary summit of heads of State and Government to be held on 12th January 2021 will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.”

Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, in his capacity as the chairperson of SADC, will chair the extraordinary summit.

The SADC secretariat said prior to the conference, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will on January 11, convene an extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members.

Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and Mozambique will attend.

“In accordance with the SADC treaty, the SADC summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.”