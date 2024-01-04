  • Today Thu, 04 Jan 2024

Sadc Summit preparations begin

Sadc Summit preparations begin

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has this Thursday convened the first preparatory meeting for the 44th Sadc Summit the country is expected to host from August 17-18.

The meeting is being attended by officials from various Ministries and Departments led by Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mrs Rofina Chikava and those from the Sadc Secretariat led by the Deputy Executive Secretary Dr Judith Kateera.

