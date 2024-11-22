Sadc States commit to finance peace efforts

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

MEMBER States of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) are committed to supporting peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through financial and human resource contributions, the President has said.

In his closing address at the just-ended SADC Extraordinary Summit in Harare on Wednesday night, President Mnangagwa, who is the current Chair of the regional bloc, said swift provision of the requisite resources would propel SADC’s peace efforts.

“Our decisions remain guided by the need to advance the best interests of our brothers and sisters in DRC and the entire region.

“Although the situation in Eastern DRC is of deep concern, SADC remains fully seized with matters, there-from.

“Further, assessment of progress made by our SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) reveals the need for timeous contributions of resources, including financial, towards the attainment of the required critical combat capabilities.

“It is encouraging that as the Extraordinary Summit, we committed to play our part by remitting the respective contributions of our countries to meet our obligations with regards SAMIDRC,” he said.

SADC’s commitment to realising sustainable peace and security, said President Mnangagwa, remained the guarantor to its aspirations for a region characterised by unity, independence, development and prosperity.

The attendance at the summit by Heads of State and Government, and their representatives at short notice, and the one-year extension of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), was evidence of this.

President Mnangagwa described deliberations at the crucial meeting as “frank, honest and fruitful”.

“The decision we took to extend the SAMIDRC mandate for an additional year as well as the provision of requisite financial and personnel resources will go a long way towards ensuring that we achieve the desired result.

“Consideration and observations by Summit on the Status of the Financing of our SADC Mission in the DRC, make urgent the need to take ownership of our own peace and security interests, including by availing the requisite financial resources.

“I call upon us to keep the momentum and maintain the unity of purpose which we have always demonstrated, within the SADC region,” he said.

The SADC Chair applauded troops under the SAMIDRC and the regional bloc’s member states for their efforts in ensuring the collective security of the region.

“The Report of the Field Assessment Mission (FAM) to Eastern DRC was well noted. We commend our Forces on the ground for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices as they implement the SAMIDRC mandate.

“The task before us remains enormous and much work is still to be done to achieve stated objectives.

“We remain grateful to Member States and salute our gallant forces who protect our territorial integrity, independence, freedom, sovereignty and the collective security of the region,” he said.

SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi said although the region was generally peaceful and stable, security challenges in Eastern DRC required a collective response.

“Political stability, peace and security are vital ingredients and enablers for SADC’s socio-economic development and integration.

“Any disturbance or compromise to any of these tenets of development threatens the lofty aspirations of the Member States and the region itself.

“It is for this reason that we are meeting yet again, almost one year since the region deployed the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), as a regional response to assist the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo address the deteriorating security situation in the Eastern DRC,” he said.

Mr Magosi said there was an urgent need for SADC member states to honour their remittance obligations to the SAMIDRC.

No effort, he said, must be spared in ensuring that the “crucial ceasefire” is nurtured and sustained.

“In addressing the need for additional resources to sustain SAMIDRC operations, the Secretariat has undertaken several engagements with our International Co-operating Partners (ICPs) in a bid to mobilise resources in support of the Mission.

“To this end, we are continuing to explore various options with the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations Secretary-General, among others, to support the SAMIDRC.

“However, there is an urgent need for Member States to continue to honour their remittances towards the SAMIDRC budget to sustain the operational effectiveness of the troops and consolidate the gains that we have recorded thus far,” Mr Magosi said.

To date, over 6,5 million persons are internally displaced with civilians, women and children, being most affected by the conflict in Eastern DRC.