Sadc region urged to join hands to promote peace

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

The Southern African Development Community will never settle for less, hence Member States should join hands in propelling peace in the region, President Mnangagwa has

said.

Writing on his official X handle today, the President implored the region to support peace efforts in eastern DRC.

This comes after Sadc convened a successful Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare on Wednesday.

“As Sadc chairperson, I opened the Extraordinary Summit by honouring the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for peace, particularly in the DRC,” said the

President.

“Together in unity and legacy of our founding fathers, let’s support the people of DRC. Our region must never settle for less.”