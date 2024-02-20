Sadc preparatory team in the country

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Michael Mukura said the preparatory mission is a technical team that will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August.

Herald Reporter

A SADC Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera, is expected in Zimbabwe today to engage Harare over preparations of the SADC Summit set for August.

The team’s visit runs until February 24.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Michael Mukura said the preparatory mission is a technical team that will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August.

“The team will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on SADC minimum standards regarding the obligations when hosting the Summit.

“Zimbabwe will be provided with the opportunity to present reports on the state of preparedness towards hosting the Summit in Harare in August 2024,” he said.

Zimbabwe will become the SADC Chair form August, taking over from Angola.