Sadc praises Geo-Pomona model

Sadc Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, and Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive and chairman, Mr Dilesh Nguwaya, interact during a tour of the company’s operations in Harare yesterday.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

ALL African countries should adopt more sustainable and innovative waste management practices, taking a leaf from the Geo-Pomona project in Harare, SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi has said.

Mr Magosi, who is in Zimbabwe on a mission to assess the country’s preparedness to host the regional bloc’s summit in August, yesterday toured the Geo-Pomona waste management facility and expressed satisfaction with the work being undertaken at the site.

“Waste is a major problem the world over, both in the oceans and inland. So to see a facility like this that helps us to contain and manage waste, it’s a wonderful thing to do,” he said.

“I have just been informed that this is perhaps the first facility of its nature in our region. So, this is a benchmark for the region and perhaps even for the continent to come here to do their own benchmarking.

“For SADC countries, this is a basis for all the member States to come and learn from it and manage it. We see this project that is being done by the local government as a potential regional project.”

Mr Magosi said when member States visit Zimbabwe for the SADC Summit, he hopes President Mnangagwa will invite his colleagues to see the Geo-Pomona facility.

“I am sure by the end of the tour, many of them will be motivated enough to consider it for their own countries,” he said.

Mr Magosi said it was only fitting that such a project should be replicated across the country to ensure the technology reaches all provinces.

The US$328 million waste-to-energy project at Pomona dumpsite is one of the biggest projects in the country, which is set to not only improve the management of waste, but also feed into the country’s energy production.

The conversion of waste-to-energy was a much needed aspect in many African countries to cement the idea of industrialisation as well as the promotion of clean energy, Mr Magosi said.

Geo-Pomona chief executive, Mr Dilesh Nguwaya, expressed delight at the visit by the SADC Secretariat, which he said would highlight the work being done at the facility.

“We are very happy with the visit of the SADC (Secretariat) to come here and see what we are doing as Geo-Pomona waste management.

“We also want to give thanks to President Mnangagwa for facilitating this project to make sure the investment is guaranteed to the investors. Surely, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ because this is one of the projects that came after the New Dispensation and is the first of its kind in Southern Africa to bring the new technology of waste-to-energy,” he said.

After the visit to Geo-Pomona, Mr Magosi proceeded to the African Liberation Museum where he was briefed on the museum’s significance in preserving the region’s shared history and promoting unity among member States.

He said the establishment of the Museum was a great idea that would remind the world of Africa’s history through time.

“For the Republic of Zimbabwe to come up with this idea that every African country can come and have its own space here, and talk about its own liberation struggle, about those that carried the gun, those that shed blood, and those that assisted, because all of us on the continent played different roles. So it’s a good remembrance,” he said.

The liberation struggles of all African countries, although different, united them and such a commemoration would further cement the ties, said Mr Magosi.

“It is really a rich Museum for the continent and I think the world has to come here and learn from this. The African Union headquarters are in Addis Ababa, but the museum of African Liberation is here; it cannot be built anywhere else.

“So, everybody who wants to know the history of the struggle of the continent has to come to Zimbabwe and be in Harare to appreciate that,” Mr Magosi said.

SADC, he said, was willing to support with resources and to publicise the project to ensure that it becomes successful and for it to have the desired impact on the lives of all Africans.